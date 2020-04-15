Symphony of Joliet

Officials Say 22 Residents Have Died at Joliet Nursing Home After Contracting COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of 22 residents at a nursing home in suburban Joliet, officials say.

According to officials at Symphony of Joliet, a staff member has also died after contracting the virus.

Officials say 16 other residents at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at the home.

The outbreak is one of the largest at an assisted living facility in the United States. At DuPage County’s WIllowbrook long-term care facility, a total of 10 people have died after contracting the virus, while 54 total individuals have tested positive, including 35 residents and 19 staff members.

