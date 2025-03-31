At a press conference Monday, officials revealed new details surrounding the devastating Carpentersville house fire that killed three children.

The blaze broke out at a home located at 1726 Kingston Circle in northwest suburban Carpentersville. The fire department arrived around 9:47 a.m. and found heavy fire coming out of the structure, and immediately deployed hose lines as family members exited the residence, officials said.

The family members who exited the home reported there were still victims inside, prompting crews to redirect search efforts to find the victims. They were successfully able to remove one of the three victims, a young child, who was transported to Sherman Hospital for further care. The child was later declared dead Monday, Carpentersville fire officials said.

The two other victims, also children, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Of the three family members who were attempting to assist with rescue efforts, two were treated and released with smoke exposure and one was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire was extinguished at 9:56 a.m., and the house is deemed uninhabitable due to damage.

"Yesterday, our village suffered an unimaginable tragedy," Village President John Skillman said in a message posted to Facebook. "A house fire claimed the lives of three young children, leaving a family and our entire community heartbroken. There are no words to fully capture the depth of this loss."

At the press conference, Kane County coroner Monica Silva said the office is conducting an independent investigation into the causes and manner of death of the children.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials did confirm that the fire started on the lower level of the structure.