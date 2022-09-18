Officials Probe Death of Man Found on Beach in Highland Park

An investigation headed by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is underway after a 45-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning on the shore of a Highland Park beach. After preliminary reports, authorities said they determined that two other individuals were involved in the incident.

Officials said the victim, who lived near the area, went outside to speak with individuals who reportedly were being loud on the shore around 1 a.m. Saturday.

After the man approached the individuals, officials said they got into a "violent" confrontation, which resulted in the death of the man, according to authorities.

The two others involved in the incident were 20- and 18-year-old men, officials said. Both men were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the confrontation and are speaking with investigators.

Initially, Highland Park police were called at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Cliff Road to reports of an unconscious man laying on the beach.

Police determined the incident happened at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, located at 117 Sheridan Rd. in Unincorporated Lake Forest.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.