Officials Narrow Down Location Where Chicago House Party Was Held Despite Coronavirus

The house party that Mayor Lightfoot condemned over the weekend has been confirmed to have taken place in the 2000 block of North Narragnsett Avenue, according to Ill. Rep. LaShawn Ford.

At 12:11 a.m., the police were called to respond to a noise complaint at a house in Galewood, a northwest suburb of Chicago, according to police reports.

Ford said the woman who owned the house was not home during the time her kids threw the party and was unaware it was happening.

"To say that they should practice social distancing because it will save your life, you should wear a face mask because it will save your life -- they don't see that," Ford said. "They don't see past the next minute."

During Monday's daily coronavirus briefing, Mayor Lightfoot was asked about this weekend's massive house party in Chicago, responding it goes against everything she has been telling Chicagoans to do amid the coronavirus.

"Every single person who put themselves at risk, puts the next person at risk," Lightfoot said. "The next person that they come into contact with is at risk, and the next person that they come into contact with at risk."

The video appearing to be from Chicago's West Side has prompted strong reactions from Lightfoot on Twitter, where she blasted partygoers for putting everyone around them in danger.

“I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence,” the mayor tweeted. “What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.”

Lightfoot said in Monday's briefing that the exact location is still under investigation, but everyone involved holds responsibility.

State officials previously issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic and have asked Illinois residents to practice social distancing and wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.