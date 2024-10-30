Homeowners already have to look out for ghouls and goblins this Halloween season, but ‘zombie trees’ can pose an even more frightening hazard.

In a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, officials warned residents of the dangers of “zombie trees,” which can drop branches or even fall over completely, causing safety hazards for pedestrians and property.

According to the release, a “zombie tree” is defined as a tree with a terminal health issue caused by insects, disease or other damage. While such trees are great in a forest setting, providing shelter for birds and mammals, they can be very dangerous in urban settings.

There are several features to look out for if you suspect you have a zombie tree:

-Trees that are dying from the top down.

-Unusually large amounts of woodpecker activity, as it can indicate a high level of insects within a tree.

-Leaf discoloration or early leaf drop in non-autumn months.

-Visible decay or fungi on the outside of the tree.

If a tree in your yard features any of the above issues, the USDA recommends contacting a professional arborist for mitigation strategies and treatments. Those can include branch removal or fertilization, but could also include removal of the whole tree to prevent unexpected collapse.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to The Spruce, zombie trees typically rot from the inside, making their trunks more brittle and more susceptible to breaking in gusty winds or other conditions.

The USDA Forest Service has a “Tree Owner’s Manual” on their website for homeowners with questions about properly caring for the trees in their yard.