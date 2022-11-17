Officials Investigating After Shots Fired During Attempted Carjacking in Mount Prospect

Police are investigating after shots were fired during an attempted carjacking in Mount Prospect Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, shots were fired in the 100 block of S. I Oka Avenue when two perpetrators were attempting to steal a car and were interrupted by a homeowner walking their dog.

Police said the perpetrators fired shots at the homeowner and that no one was injured in the incident.

Officials believe the incident to be an isolated attempted theft and said that there is no current threat to the area.