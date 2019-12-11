Stolen Mail

Officials Investigate Stolen Mail in Schaumburg, Chicago Heights

Authorities said they are also investigating mail thefts reported in Chicago Heights

Residents in Schaumburg say the checks they are dropping off at a post box are allegedly ending up in the hands of criminals.

Last month local Chris Slowinksi said she put about 30 checks in a box on Schaumburg Road, paying bills for the excavation company she works for. When she started going over bank records, she said she saw a big problem.

“The name had been erased and a different name had been put on the check and those had actually gone through and been cashed…there was like $2,000 worth of checks that had been washed and counterfeited,” she said.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

Slowinksi said she notified the bank and authorities about the manipulated, counterfeit checks.

“The bank would get my approval to be able to cash a check, I would look at the image and decide if it was able to be cashed or if it was fraud.

Through the month of November, she says thieves attempted to cash fraudulent checks totaling more than $240,000.

“I just closed the account down on Friday and up until Friday, checks were still coming through,” Slowinksi said.

Authorities said they are also investigating mail thefts reported in Chicago Heights.

The Postal Inspection Service said they are “aware of mail theft reports in the Schaumburg area and is actively investigating those reports.”

Slowinksi said she has already contacted Senator Tammy Duckworth’s office and her hope is to have a database with all the victims of mail fraud.

This article tagged under:

Stolen MailschaumburgChicago HeightsMail Theft
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us