Officials Hope Spray Paint Deters Crooks Amid Spike in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise according to Chicago police and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and officials are taking a colorful approach to trying to tackle the problem.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), which is based in Des Plaines, analyzes catalytic converter theft trends and found a dramatic increase since 2019. Its data shows 52,206 thefts in 2021, an increase of 1,215% since 2019, and up 203% since 2020.

"In the 16th and 17th police district here, 20 catalytic converters were stolen just this month," said Ald. Samantha Nugent, who represents the city's 39th ward.

Just as worrying as the increase in thefts are the violent tactics that some criminals have used, according to Chicago officials.

"We are seeing people who are stealing catalytic converters becoming increasingly more violent," said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Officials say to combat the crime, people should park in well lit areas and consider installing anti theft devices, but Nugent says another approach will be explored: brightly-colored spray paint.

She's partnering with the Cook County Sheriff for a marking event on Monday, August 29, at Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church. The event is only open to the 39th ward and residents must register online ahead of time.

The goal, she says, is that the bright colored paint will make the parts harder to resell.

"Would-be criminals see that and it deters them because when they go to sell it on the black market, folks know they’re stolen, they’re hot," said Nugent.

A similar event will take place in Chicago's 14th ward in September.

According to CPD, the 14th District Community Policing office worked with local residents to problem solve and create a solution that can help prevent and deter catalytic converter thefts.

The event, on September 11, is available to all 14th District residents.

According to experts, thieves are drawn to catalytic converters because they contain small amounts of high value precious metals, specifically rhodium, palladium, and platinum.

According to NICB, though the value of the metals contained in catalytic converters is high, thieves will often receive $50-to-$250 per catalytic converter they turn in to recycling facilities.

"It makes me angry. It’s such a burden on the victims financially," said Ryan Davis, who's been a victim to catalytic converter thefts twice.

He recorded cell phone video of thieves in the act on his Ukrainian Village street early Monday morning.

"I was woken up at 3 in the morning to a loud grinding noise," said Davis. "It takes time to get fixed. It’s very expensive. That might make it difficult for people to get to and from work," he said.

Repair costs range from $1,500 to $5,000.

Davis has since installed an anti-theft shield and says he considers it to be worth the investment.