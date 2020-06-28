Will County Fair

Officials Cancel Will County Fair Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Will County Fair has become the latest such event to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event scheduled for late August has been in existence for over a century. Fair officials said they'd discuss options for other events at a meeting next month, including a fall demolition derby, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal.

“It has been a challenging time across the world, as so many events try to find ways to continue traditions that have lasted generations, going back well over a century, while keeping social distancing and health at the forefront of every step we take,” according to a post on the fair's website.

Dozens of Illinois counties have canceled their fairs.

Earlier this month, officials scrapped this year's Illinois State Fair. The event was last canceled in the 1940s during World War II when the grounds were used as a military supply center.

