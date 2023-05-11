Officials: 2 Killed, 3 Wounded in Englewood Shooting

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said five people were standing in the 600 block of West 61st Place at approximately 5:35 p.m. when two armed perpetrators exited a vehicle and opened fire towards the group.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the body and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene and that no one is custody. Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.