Officials: 1 Person Shot, 3 Others Injured in Incident at Chicago's Union Station

One person has been shot and three others have been injured in an incident at Chicago’s Union Station, causing all Amtrak service to be stopped at the station.

According to Chicago fire officials, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials say that one man was shot in the incident, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in "traumatic arrest."

Three other individuals were taken to area hospitals, with all three having their conditions "stabilized" at this time.

According to Amtrak officials, all train traffic is temporarily stopped at Union Station due to “ongoing police activity.” No further information was made immediately available.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.