Multiple Illinois police officers were shot while responding to a possible domestic disturbance over the weekend just outside of St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. as Fairview Heights officers were called to Potomac Drive for a report of a "suspicious individual prowling around a nearby residence," the department said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the individual and discovered it was a possible domestic situation," the department said Sunday. "During the encounter, the individual opened fire, striking multiple Fairview Heights Officers."

Three officers were struck by gunfire, including one who was shot in the face and required emergency surgery. That officer was last listed in critical, but stable condition, authorities said.

A second officer was shot in the arm, with the bullet breaking a bone, and a third officer appeared to have been shot in the back, but the bullet was stopped by their bulletproof vest.

Two other officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment after suffering injuries while fighting the suspect, but both were released.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting and authorities said there is "no active threat to the community."

"If it is your way, we ask for prayers for these Officers," Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson wrote on social media. "They went on a call for service to help people and keep people safe. They ended up being shot and fighting for their lives for doing their job."