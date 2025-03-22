Chicago police officers responding to a call of a fire inside an East Hyde Park residence found a man shot to death inside, officials said.

According to authorities, police were called to the residence in the 4900 block of South Cornell at approximately 6:26 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the head, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident, and no further information was available.