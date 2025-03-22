Hyde Park

Officers responding to fire call find man shot to death in East Hyde Park home

An investigation is underway into the incident, police said

Chicago police officers responding to a call of a fire inside an East Hyde Park residence found a man shot to death inside, officials said.

According to authorities, police were called to the residence in the 4900 block of South Cornell at approximately 6:26 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the head, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident, and no further information was available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hyde Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us