Officers Responding to Domestic Violence Call Were ‘Ambushed,' Top Cop Says

Chicago police officers who were fired at while responding to a domestic violence call, leaving one of them seriously wounded, Friday morning in the city's Near West Side neighborhood were "ambushed," the city's top cop said.

"They were ambushed. This wasn't a matter of police tactics. They were ambushed," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Friday afternoon. "Clearly, the offender had intentions to harm them."

According to Brown, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, just blocks from the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

"They got on the elevator, went upstairs, and as soon as they got off the elevator to go to the apartment, they were fired upon by the offender," Brown said.

The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital by a UIC police officer, who heard the radio call and arrived to help. Brown said that UIC officer likely saved the wounded officer's life.

The wounded officer was last listed in serious, but stable condition, with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm.

"We are asking for prayers for this family, for this officer and his family, and we're hoping and praying for a full recovery." Brown said, adding that the officer was a 15-year veteran of the force.

Brown added the alleged gunman was taken into custody, a gun was recovered from the scene and charges are pending. Responding officers did not fire their weapons, he said.

The alleged gunman suffered an injury to his wrist and was hospitalized following his arrest, police said.

"Every single day, on every watch, brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department put on the uniform, their badge and go out to protect each and every one of us," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference outside of Stroger Hospital. "We have to remember that officers every single day are risking their lives for our safety. And today underscores that."

She added that domestic-related homicides by firearm and non-fatal shootings are up 125% since 2019 in the city.

"I think this brings a very sobering set of context to what our officers are facing every single day," she said.