Officers Involved in Jacob Blake Shooting Remain on Administrative Leave

Officers involved in the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha remain on administrative leave, the Kenosha Police Department said.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha County district attorney announced that none of the officers would face charges in connection with the shooting, but it remains unclear if or when they will return from administrative leave.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, and other officers involved in the incident, will not be charged following a months-long investigation into the incident, which was caught on camera by bystanders, according to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley. Blake will also not face charges, Graveley added.

A federal investigation on civil rights charges remains ongoing.

“It’s very important to me that this conversation be a complicated conversation, that it be a real conversation, not a simplistic one," Graveley said in explaining the decision.

The Blake family's attorney said they were "immensely disappointed" by the decision.

“We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice," Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “Officer Sheskey’s actions sparked outrage and advocacy throughout the country, but the district attorney’s decision not to charge the officer who shot Jacob in the back multiple times, leaving him paralyzed, further destroys trust in our justice system. This sends the wrong message to police officers throughout the country. It says it is OK for police to abuse their power and recklessly shoot their weapon, destroying the life of someone who was trying to protect his children."

Graveley stressed that his decision was "Laser focused" on what would be allowed in a jury trial.

"It means that this case is all about self-defense, and can it be proven that it doesn't exist," Graveley said. "It's about the perspective of Officer Sheskey. What is his knowledge at each moment, and what does a reasonable officer do at each moment? Almost none of those things are answered by the deeply disturbing video we've all seen."

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Jacob Blake is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses. Video posted on social media appears to show police officers in Kenosha shoot at a Black man’s back seven times...

In the shooting Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times after walking away from Sheskey and two other officers who were trying to arrest him. Blake was shot after he opened the driver’s side door of an SUV and leaned into the vehicle, and the shooting was captured on cell phone video.

Graveley and officials have said that Blake was armed with a knife at the time of the incident and that Blake admitted to police he had a knife, which was later recovered from his vehicle.

"Jacob Blake admits he has a knife. It’s not a cellphone. He admits it," Graveley said. "It’s a razor blade-type knife, and we had a DCI analyst take the shape and size to match it with the picture, and in fact it is a match. We say with confidence based on his admission, officers saying it and the video, he is clearly armed with a knife as he approaches the driver’s door."

The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and set off days of protests and demonstrations and several nights of looting and vandalism.

Crump said the Blake family plans to continue with a civil lawsuit.

“We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time," the statement read.