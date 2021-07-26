Officer Shoots Fleeing Person in Leg in Bronzeville, Chicago Police Say

A Chicago police officer shot a person in the leg Sunday night in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to police.

The incident took place at around 9:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago police said in a statement.

Authorities said 2nd District tactical officers were "conducting a street step" and approached two males, one of whom fled into an alley.

One officer fired, shooting the fleeing person in the leg, according to police.

The person who was shot was taken into custody and "aid was immediately rendered," according to police, who said he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

NBC 5 has not independently verified the report of the incident from police.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said. It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, would be filed in connection with the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, according to police.

The officer involved will be placed on desk duty for 30 days in accordance with CPD policy, police said.