Officer Shoots Man Walking With Rifle in Riverside Park: Police

A man armed with a rifle while walking around Harrington Park in Riverside was shot by police Wednesday night, authorities said.

Riverside police said they were called to a "suicidal subject" around 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Harlem. Officers arriving at the scene said they were approached by a 19-year-old man, who was armed.

Officers told the man to drop his rifle several times, police said, but after an hour of negotiations, the suspect started walking towards the officers with the rifle pointed "directly at them."

As the teen advanced, an officer opened fire, striking him in the leg, authorities said.

"Officers immediately administered lifesaving measures and called for paramedics," Riverside police said in a statement. "Paramedics were already staged, and they transported the suspect to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois."

The teen was conscious and alert at the time, according to police.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. Riverside Police Chief Tom Wietzel says the officer who shot the man is not from Riverside, but declined to release further information.

The scene shut down Harlem Avenue from Lawton Road to Ogden Avenue for eight hours as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call (708) 447-2127.