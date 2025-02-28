Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's East Side

Authorities were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Chicago's East Side on Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement.
In a post on the social media platform X at 2:17 p.m., COPA, Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of East 112th Street. Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit its website.
Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer showed a wooded area near the end of a street surrounded by crime scene tape.
Chicago police didn't immediately provide details on the incident.
