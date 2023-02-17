Officer-Involved Shooting Reported in Highland, Indiana

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Highland, Indiana, according to authorities.

Police didn't explicitly say where the shooting occurred, but a large law enforcement presence was visible at around 4 p.m. at the Highland Grove Shopping Center, located along Indianapolis Boulevard north of Main Street.

In an email to NBC 5, the Highland Police Department confirmed the shooting involved two of its officers, but deferred comment to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation into the incident.

The sheriff's department said it was handling the investigation at the request of Highland police. According to a spokeswoman, detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene following the shooting, conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

Details about the circumstances leading up to shots being fired, including if any injuries were reported, weren't immediately available.