An investigation is underway after a Gary Police Department officer shot a man during a traffic stop, according to police.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed the incident occurred during a traffic stop Friday afternoon near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop approached the officers wielding two knives, police said.
The officer shot the man and wounded him. He was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating. No further information was available.
