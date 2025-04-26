Gary

Officer-involved shooting in Gary leaves one wounded: police

An investigation is underway after a Gary Police Department officer shot a man during a traffic stop

By Staff

An investigation is underway after a Gary Police Department officer shot a man during a traffic stop, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the incident occurred during a traffic stop Friday afternoon near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop approached the officers wielding two knives, police said.

The officer shot the man and wounded him. He was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating. No further information was available.

