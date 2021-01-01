lawndale

Officer Involved in Lawndale Shooting: Police

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post

A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post.

A male civilian was shot in his arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, according to Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Additional details were not immediately released.

A police spokesperson was headed to the scene to address reporters, Ahern said.

