Officer Aréanah Preston's Funeral, Burial Set for Wednesday in Chicago

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Chicago, with a funeral and burial services scheduled to take place.

Preston, who was shot and killed May 6 during an armed robbery in the Englewood neighborhood, was honored with a visitation service on Tuesday afternoon in suburban Oak Lawn.

Her funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. NBC 5 will air the funeral services live on television. Services will also stream on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel, as well as in the NBC Chicago app.

A procession to an area cemetery will stream online following the service at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

Preston, who was still in uniform following her shift on May 6, was returning home at approximately 1 a.m. when she was shot, according to police.

She later died as a result of her injuries.

Four teens were charged with first-degree murder and a slew of other felony charges in the case.