Officer Among 2 More CPD Employees to Test Positive for COVID-19

Two additional Chicago Police Department members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

An officer and a civilian employee tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases within the department to 11, police said Thursday.

Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck announced new department protocols Wednesday to prevent the spread of the disease among officers.

A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly entering the 11th District police station and coughing on front desk staff, police said. Another man was charged with coughing in an officer’s face Sunday morning and claiming he had the coronavirus.

On Thursday, health officials announced an additional 673 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,538 cases. So far, 26 people have died from the outbreak in Illinois.

