Off-Duty Waukegan Police Officer Fatally Shot Husband in Apparent Domestic Incident: Officials

The Illinois State Police is leading an investigation into a shooting in which an off-duty Waukegan police officer fatally shot her husband during an apparent domestic situation, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North Avenue, where officers located a man who had been shot and a woman with him, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.

The man, a Waukegan resident in his 30s, was taken to an area hospital and was subsequently pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner's Office has been scheduled to take place Monday for investigators to learn details about what led to his death.

The woman at the scene was identified as a 19-year veteran of the Waukegan Police Department, who was off-duty at the time. She was taken to an area hospital with visible physical injuries, according to authorities.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The weapon used in the incident was identified as the officer's service pistol issued by the police department. According to police, the original call regarding the shooting was placed by the off-duty officer after the incident occurred.

The off-duty officer, whose name has yet to be publicly released, is cooperating with authorities, police said. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.