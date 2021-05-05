Lynwood

Off-Duty Suburban Police Officer Shoots Man at Gas Station, ISP Investigating

Authorities say an off-duty suburban police officer shot a man at a gas station over the weekend, and the Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

According to authorities, officers in Lynwood were dispatched to a Mobile Gas station near the intersection of Glenwood-Dyer Road and Torrence Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local

g herbo 56 mins ago

Local Rapper G Herbo Charged With Lying to Federal Agent in Wire Fraud Investigation

Rainbow Cone 2 hours ago

Chicago's Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop Opens Lombard Location

Officials say an off-duty Lynwood police officer fired the shot, but it is unknown at this time what events led to the shooting.

Lynwood police say that a gun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The Illinois State Police are conducting a use of force investigation in connection to the incident, according to a press release.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently verify police accounts of the shooting.

This article tagged under:

LynwoodIllinois State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us