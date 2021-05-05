Off-Duty Suburban Police Officer Shoots Man at Gas Station, ISP Investigating

Authorities say an off-duty suburban police officer shot a man at a gas station over the weekend, and the Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.
According to authorities, officers in Lynwood were dispatched to a Mobile Gas station near the intersection of Glenwood-Dyer Road and Torrence Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Local
Officials say an off-duty Lynwood police officer fired the shot, but it is unknown at this time what events led to the shooting.
Lynwood police say that a gun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.
The Illinois State Police are conducting a use of force investigation in connection to the incident, according to a press release.
NBC 5 has not been able to independently verify police accounts of the shooting.