Off-Duty Suburban Police Officer Shoots Man at Gas Station, ISP Investigating

Authorities say an off-duty suburban police officer shot a man at a gas station over the weekend, and the Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

According to authorities, officers in Lynwood were dispatched to a Mobile Gas station near the intersection of Glenwood-Dyer Road and Torrence Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say an off-duty Lynwood police officer fired the shot, but it is unknown at this time what events led to the shooting.

Lynwood police say that a gun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The Illinois State Police are conducting a use of force investigation in connection to the incident, according to a press release.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently verify police accounts of the shooting.