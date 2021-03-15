Off-Duty Officer Shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights Neighborhood: Police

An off-duty police officer was shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Details surrounding what happened weren't immediately clear but Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said the incident happened in the 8900 block of South Stoney Island.

Police said the officer was stopped at a traffic light when two people came up beside his vehicle and started firing their guns at him, striking him in the "lower torso area."

"Officer stopped at a traffic light, off duty, in his personal car," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "Offenders pull up behind him and beside him and just start firing into the car."

Brown said three tactical teams responded to the shooting from ShotSpotter alerts, found the officers and took them in their squad cars to University of Chicago Hospital.

The officer's condition was not immediately known, but the officer was in surgery as of 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Brown said the officer was was alert when he was transported to the hospital, but authorities "have yet to hear from the medical staff here, the doctors, to know his condition."

Police said an investigation into what happened was ongoing, but "circumstances suggest several different narratives of what this might be."

"Could be a misidentification, it could be road rage, could be carjacking we just don't know," Brown said. "It's too early to tell."

The shooting marks the second officer shot in the city in as many days.

A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon near the 6th District police station in the Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side, authorities confirmed.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. the officer, a sergeant, was in a parking lot across the street from the station at 7808 S. Halsted St. when he heard a gunshot and sustained a graze wound to the face, according to Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown.

The injured officer was initially listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center and released from the hospital late Sunday night.

The incident marked the first shooting of a Chicago police officer in 2021.

"This highlights the dangers of - although on yesterday, obviously, the officer was in uniform, today, this was an off duty incident- but it just highlights the dangers, Brown said. "We all need to be aware of our surroundings, and again, we need to have real consequences for offenders when we catch them is really my bottom line statement about things."

Check back for more on this developing story.