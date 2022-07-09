Off-Duty Officer Shot Early Saturday Morning in West Beverly, Officials Say

An off-duty police officer was shot early Saturday morning in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, according to officials.

In the 2400 block of West 104th Street, a 31-year-old man was in a verbal fight with another man when multiple shots were fired, police said.

The 31-year-old, who fire officials confirmed was an off-duty police officer, was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.