Off-duty officer involved in Elgin shooting, roads closed while police investigate

An intersection in suburban Elgin was closed on Monday evening as authorities investigated a shooting involving an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street. While the specifics of the incident remain unclear, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said an off-duty officer was involved, and the officer isn't a member of the Elgin Police Department.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force was leading the investigation into the shooting, according to the state's attorney's office.

The intersection of Walnut and National remained closed at around 6:45 p.m. and will remain shut down while an investigation is conducted, authorities said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.