Joliet police

Off-duty Joliet police officer killed in 3-vehicle crash

The officer was killed in a crash Friday in southeastern Will County

By NBC Chicago Staff

An off-duty Joliet police officer was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash in southeastern Will County, Joliet police confirmed.

The department announced Saturday morning that Sergeant Hollis Weller, 47, died following the crash, which occurred at around 11:45 a.m. Friday in Beecher, according to Illinois State Police.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash, which involved a pickup truck, passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle, occurred near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and Eagle Lake Road. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, officials said.

According to Joliet police, Weller was promoted to Sergeant in July 2020 and was a 20-year veteran of the department.

Weller earned numerous awards in his time with the department, including its Award for Heroism in 2015.

He is survived by his wife and three children, according to the department.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Joliet police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us