Off-duty Joliet police officer killed in 3-vehicle crash

An off-duty Joliet police officer was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash in southeastern Will County, Joliet police confirmed.

The department announced Saturday morning that Sergeant Hollis Weller, 47, died following the crash, which occurred at around 11:45 a.m. Friday in Beecher, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash, which involved a pickup truck, passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle, occurred near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and Eagle Lake Road. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, officials said.

According to Joliet police, Weller was promoted to Sergeant in July 2020 and was a 20-year veteran of the department.

Weller earned numerous awards in his time with the department, including its Award for Heroism in 2015.

He is survived by his wife and three children, according to the department.

There was no further information available.