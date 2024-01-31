An off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot while confronting a group of alleged thieves in an attempted car break-in in Chicago Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the 40-year-old man was alerted around 5:30 a.m. that three people were trying to break into his vehicle, which was parked outside a home in the 500 block of East 38th Place.

As the man went outside, one person in the group fired shots in his direction, police said.

Two people fled the scene in a silver SUV while the third fled on foot, authorities said.

The man, who fire officials confirmed is a firefighter in the city, suffered wounds throughout his body and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

Police said no one was in custody as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, but an investigation remained ongoing.