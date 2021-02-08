Off-Duty East Chicago Cop, 2 Others Wounded in Shooting

An off-duty police officer was among three people wounded in a shooting Sunday in East Chicago, Indiana.

Someone fired shots during an “altercation” about 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, the Lake County, Indiana, sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The officer and a civilian were shot, the sheriff’s office said, and another person who was across the street was also injured.

The officer and the civilian were hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The nature of the other person’s injuries and their condition were not immediately known.

A person of interest was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County sheriff’s office is investigating. East Chicago police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.