Streets in the city's West Lawn neighborhood were blocked off for hours early Monday morning after multiple armed suspects confronted an off-duty Chicago police officer, leading to an exchange of gunfire and the suspects fleeing the scene.

The incident took place about 4:18 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 67th Place, CPD said, with both the off-duty officer and the suspects firing their weapons.

According to police, the suspects then entered a dark-colored sedan and fled the scene westbound. The officer sustained a minor injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for observation.

No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the use of force, is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, with full cooperation from the Chicago Police Department, officials said.

Early Monday morning, the scene was active, with yellow and red police tape blocking off the heavily residential area, and multiple police officers and detectives in and around the street.

"If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609," COPA said in a post.