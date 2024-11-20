Off-duty CPD detective wounded by gunfire while intervening in stabbing that left woman dead

An investigation is underway after an off-duty Chicago police detective was wounded Tuesday afternoon by gunfire after intervening in a stabbing that left a woman dead in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police said the off-duty detective was observed a man stabbing a woman just after 2:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue when he intervened, firing shots at the suspect who later fled the scene.

While attempting to stop the assailant, police said the detective sustained a graze wound to the leg. The woman stabbed succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The detective was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A nearby resident described hearing the attack as it unfolded to NBC Chicago.

"I heard her scream then I heard the gunshots, and that’s when my heart sank it was a blood curdling heart dropping type of scream,” neighbor Thomas Desenfants said.

Area residents also expressed concern over the incident's proximity to an elementary school, with the horrifying attack unfolding just around a block away from Prussing Elementary School.

"[I'm] shocked and very upset because if it happened once, it can always happen again and that scares," neighbor Dolores Rosenthal said.

According to Chicago police, the suspect was later found dead inside a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue.

The shooting is under investigation by the city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability. There was no further information available.