Man Injured in Exchange of Gunfire With Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy at Millennium Park

One person was injured in an exchange of gunfire with an off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy at Millennium Park Friday evening, authorities said, marking the second shooting at the popular downtown site in less than a week.

According to police, the incident unfolded when a 22-year-old man produced a gun after being denied entry into Millennium Park. At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire with an off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy, who was working security at the time, police stated.

The man sustained a gunshot wound and fled to the nearby Chicago Riverwalk, authorities said.

Photos from the area showed a large number of first responders near a portion of the Riverwalk, where authorities located the man and took him into custody. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A police marine unit was searching for the individual's gun near where he was apprehended, authorities said.

NBC 5 hasn't independently verified the account of events provided by Chicago police.

The shooting comes almost one week after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near the "Bean" at Millennium Park. Following the incident and a string of other violent gatherings, Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew on unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park, which went into effect Thursday night.

Under the curfew, those under 18 years old, whether Chicago residents or visitors, must be accompanied by an adult if at the park later than 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.