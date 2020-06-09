Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Wounded in Shooting on Southwest Side

An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting on the city's Southwest Side early Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities said the shooting took place at around 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Pershing Road and South Artesian Avenue in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The off-duty officer, a man who is assigned to the Chicago Police Department's 2nd District, was shot in the leg during a robbery, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted. The officer returned fire but it's not known if the person who shot him was hit, as the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said. Fire officials said the bullet went through the officer's right leg and out, and that he was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, Ahern said. Further details were not immediately available.