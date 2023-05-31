Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shot on West Side

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the city's West Town neighborhood Wednesday night, officials said.

Authorities said the officer was driving in his vehicle in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue just after 9:15 p.m. when he encountered garbage cans blocking his path on the street.

The officer exited his vehicle to move the cans out of the way when he was confronted by several suspects who later opened fire on him as he returned to his vehicle, interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller said during a briefing late Wednesday night.

The officer then returned fire and was fired upon again before driving off to safety, where he was then transported to Stroger Hospital with a graze wound to the arm.

According to Waller, the officer is a man in his 20s who was returning home from dinner.

There is currently no further information, and no one is in custody as area detectives investigate.