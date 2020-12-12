albany park

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots Man During Confrontation in Albany Park

The officer heard gunfire late Friday, then fired shots after a confrontation with an individual in a vehicle, police said

A Chicago police SUV blocks traffic on a rain-soaked street late Friday night after an officer-involved shooting
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer shot a man during a confrontation on the city’s Northwest Side Friday night.

According to Chicago police, the off-duty officer was in the 3300 block of West Irving Park at approximately 10:47 p.m. when he reported that he heard gunfire.

The officer approached an occupied parked vehicle at the location, and during a confrontation with the occupants inside of the vehicle, the officer fired his weapon, striking a man in the hand, according to a police press release.

The man was taken to Swedish Covenant for treatment, and is currently in police custody.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for observation but was not injured.

According to Chicago police, the incident is now being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, in accordance with department policy. The officer involved in the incident will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per department policy.

