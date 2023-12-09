Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in traffic collision in Tinley Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Tinley Park early Saturday morning, according to village officials.

Authorities said at some point in the early morning hours of Saturday, a collision involving two vehicles occurred near the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road.

Officials did not release details regarding the circumstances of the crash or how it occurred.

According to authorities, both drivers involved in the collision were transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where the off-duty CPD officer was pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The other driver involved, a man of an unknown age, was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries where his condition is currently unknown, officials said.

Tinley Park police continue to work the scene of the collision, according to officials.

Chicago police confirmed that a probationary off-duty officer was killed in the collision.

There is currently no information regarding the identity of the Chicago police officer, and no further information is available regarding the collision.