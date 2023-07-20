Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in ATV crash on Far North Side

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed Tuesday in an ATV crash on the city’s Far North Side, according to authorities.

Police say the collision occurred in the 2500 block of West Bryn Mawr, located in the West Ridge neighborhood, at approximately 5:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 29-year-old was driving an ATV eastbound on the roadway when he attempted to overtake an SUV that was making a left turn onto Maplewood.

The ATV then struck the SUV, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 29-year-old Raheem Mills, and ruled his cause of death to be multiple injuries stemming from the crash.

No other injuries were reported.