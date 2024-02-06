Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Deering: COPA

Officials are responding after an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in the city's South Deering neighborhood.

According to COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the shooting occurred at a gas station near 9400 S. Stony Island.

As of 6:15 a.m., there scene remained active, more than a dozen police vehicles in the gas station parking lot. NBC 5 reporter Lisa Chavarria reported the gas station is located within a strip mall, near a busy entrance to the Bishop Ford highway.

The Chicago Police Department said they were responding to a call for service, but provided no further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.