Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in North Side shooting

An off-duty Chicago police officer is on administrative leave after he discharged his weapon during a confrontation with an armed individual on the city’s North Side.

According to Chicago police, the officer was driving northbound in an alley in the 2700 block of North Halsted when he observed two men running toward his vehicle.

The officer reported that one of those individuals had a weapon.

The officer then got out of his vehicle, pulled out his weapon and fired a single shot, but did not strike either individual, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and the officer has been placed on leave in accordance with department policy.