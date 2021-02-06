Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Found Dead Inside Home

An off-duty Chicago Police Department officer was found dead inside his home early Saturday, according to authorities.

Department members escorted the 60-year-old officer's body to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Saturday, pictures posted on Twitter showed.

In a tweet, CPD Supt. David Brown said "on behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, we send our strength, love and condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of our officer who passed away overnight."

A cause of death has not been determined, according to officials.