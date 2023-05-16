Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Found Dead Inside Home on City's Lower West Side

Chicago police are investigating the case of an off-duty cop who was found dead at her home Sunday evening.

About 5:15 p.m., officers found Aleshia Carter, 33, unresponsive inside her home in the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy to determine her cause and manner of death was pending.

Police did not say what prompted the response to her home.

No other information was available.