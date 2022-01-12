Off-Duty Chicago Officer Relieved of Powers After 3 Shot at Blue Island Bowling Alley

An off-duty Chicago police officer was relieved of his powers after allegedly shooting three people Tuesday night during an argument at at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island, according to the agency that oversees the Chicago Police Department.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the officer has been taken into custody as part of an investigation into the shooting.

The probationary police officer got into an “altercation” at the Burr Oak Bowl at 3030 W. 127th St., according to COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy.

The conditions of the three people shot were not available, but there were no reported fatalities. COPA was notified of the shooting at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Eaddy said.

An employee who answered the phone at the bowling alley said the officer had been with a party that was doing karaoke in a lounge area. A general manager was among those wounded, according to the employee, who said the manager was struck in the hand but is now at home “relaxing.”

On Wednesday, the bowling alley’s liquor license was pulled amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting, the employee said.

COPA said it was investigating the shooting with the Blue Island Police Department, which didn’t respond to requests for comment.

A Chicago police spokesman said they would release information later.