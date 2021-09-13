Off Duty Chicago Firefighter Shot Leaving Birthday Party, in ‘Extremely Critical Condition'

An off-duty Chicago firefighter who was among five people injured in a weekend mass shooting that killed one person remained in "extremely critical condition" Monday, police said.

At approximately 9:39 p.m. Saturday, Timothy Eiland and five others were leaving a hall following birthday party at 353 East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman when shots were fired. A group of armed individuals came through a "very dark gangway," discharged their weapons at the victims and then ran away, Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and once in the armpit, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Eiland was shot in the head and listed in critical condition at the hospital. On Sunday, family members said the 32-year-old firefighter and father was doing better than the day before, saying he was able to respond to his name.

Eiland's 15-year-old niece also suffered injuries in the shooting. She sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

A fourth victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the stomach and listed in fair condition, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and another man, 31 years old, sustained a graze wound to the head. Both were also reported to be in fair condition.

At a news conference Monday, police said detectives need assistance to identify those responsible.

"...We believe that there are people in the neighborhood who more than likely know who these offenders are," Deenihan said. "And we definitely need some tips and some help to point us in the right direction."

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects can submit an anonymous tip to Chicago police online.