Off-Duty CFD Officer Injured in Shooting Driving Home From Work: Police

An off-duty Chicago Fire Department officer was injured after his car was struck with gunfire Wednesday as he drove home from work in the city's Ravenswood Manor neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of West Montrose, the 37-year-old officer was driving when an unknown person inside a four-dour sedan opened fire, police said.

The man was not shot, but sustained lacerations to the face due to broken glass, police said.

According to officials, he was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon and Area Five detectives are investigating.