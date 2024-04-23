Oberweis to continue operation under new ownership pending court approval of stalking horse offer

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Days after announcing layoffs and a plant closure following a bankruptcy filing, Oberweis Dairy has revealed the brand will continue to operate under new ownership, pending court approval of a stalking horse offer, a statement from Oberweis said.

"Oberweis is pleased to announce that it has received a stalking horse bid to purchase substantially all the operating assets of the company pursuant to section 363 of the bankruptcy code and subject to court approval," the statement said in part.

Oberweis said the stalking horse bid came from entrepreneur Brian Boomsma, who plans to "operate and grow the business," according to the statement.

The company said they anticipate the reorganization process and sale to conclude in late June, when the brand is expected to emerge under new ownership.

The family business was founded in 1915 by Peter Oberweis, an Aurora dairy farmer who began selling milk from the back of his horse-drawn wagon, according to the company’s website.

It opened its first ice cream shop in Aurora in 1951. The company has more than 30 locations in Illinois, as well as shops in Missouri, Michigan and Indiana, according to its website.

Oberweis Dairy is owned by the family of Republican state politician Jim Oberweis.