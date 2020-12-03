illinois 14th district

Oberweis Seeks Discovery Recount in Illinois' 14th District

Incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is the projected winner of the contest against Jim Oberweis

Republican businessman Jim Oberweis announced Thursday he is seeking a discovery recount in the seven counties that make up Illinois’ 14th Congressional District.

Incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is the projected winner of the contest between them to represent the district that is located west of the metro Chicago area and extends north to the Wisconsin state line. In a statement, Oberweis says his campaign has filed for a discovery recount in DuPage County and will be filing paperwork in the other counties.

"A discovery recount does not change a single vote, but it does allow us to see if the outcome might change with a full recount,” Oberweis said in the statement.

Local

Park Manor 2 hours ago

60-Year-Old Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded During Argument in Park Manor

Chicago Shootings 4 hours ago

16-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed on Chicago's Southwest Side

The tabulation of votes has Oberweis trailing Underwood by 5,356 votes, with more than 400,000 votes cast. Illinois election law allows parties in a closely contested race to seek a discovery recount.

The largely white district has historically been Republican. Underwood, who is Black, was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Republican former House Speaker Dennis Hastert. She ousted four-term Republican Randy Hultgren two years ago.

This year’s race between Oberweis and Underwood was among the most expensive in Illinois. Underwood raised more than $7 million, while Oberweis raised about $2.5 million.

Oberweis initially claimed victory, citing a slim initial lead. But Underwood overtook him as more absentee votes were counted. The election saw a surge in pandemic-driven mail voting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

illinois 14th district2020 ElectionsLauren Underwoodjim oberweis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us