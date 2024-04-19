A popular boutique is expanding its footprint and one of the biggest malls in the Chicago area.

Canadian fashion retailer Aritizia will soon move into a larger space at Oakbrook Center Mall in suburban Oak Brook, according to an announcement.

Thursday, the "everyday luxury" retailer, which has been a tenant at the mall for more than 10 years, moved into space that spans more than 14,000 square feet. That's more than double the size of its original spot, the announcement continued.

In addition to 19 fitting rooms, the newly-expanded boutique will feel a little more luxurious, the announcement said, with details like "hand-painted murals, specially curated furniture and a marble feature wall from Italy."

Late last year, the store's Westfield Old Orchard location also moved into an expanded space.

The expanded store is the one of the latest additions to the mall, which in December saw the site of the former Sears store transformed into Sony Motion Pictures' first-ever immersive entertainment destination.

It also follows a slew of recent updates at other suburban malls, including new stores at Woodfield, Westfield Old Orchard and Yorktown Center.

Meanwhile, other suburban malls, including Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee, and Stratford Square Mall, in Bloomingdale, are closing.