Oak Park Reports No New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time Since March

293 residents have tested positive for the virus, according to officials

Officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus in west suburban Oak Park Wednesday — a first since March 25.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the suburb March 18 and the village declared a state of emergency and implemented a stay at home order that same day. Since then, 293 residents have tested positive, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials announced 982 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. The state’s current death toll is 5,621.

