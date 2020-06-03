Oak Park Reports No New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time Since March

Officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus in west suburban Oak Park Wednesday — a first since March 25.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the suburb March 18 and the village declared a state of emergency and implemented a stay at home order that same day. Since then, 293 residents have tested positive, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials announced 982 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. The state’s current death toll is 5,621.